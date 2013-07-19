July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Issuer QED Finance PLC
Borrower Quintain Estates and Developments PLC
Issue Amount 115 million Sterling
Maturity Date July 29, 2020
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 119.56 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT
Payment Date July 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank & IDCM
Listing Irish
Full fees English
Denoms 2000-100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0948668123
