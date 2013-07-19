July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Friday.
Borrower Dignity Finance PLC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50.25 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 31, 2023
Coupon 6.31 pct
Reoffer price 120.12
Reoffer Yield 2.589 pct
Spread 123 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT
Notes The issue size will total 254.45 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0165707612
Temp ISIN XS0954946173
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 40.75 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 31, 2031
Coupon 8.151 pct
Reoffer price 137.697
Reoffer Yield 4.528 pct
Spread 163 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT
Temp ISIN XS0954946769
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date July 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5