Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date June 08, 2037
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 100.372
Spread 51 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct March 2036 UKT
Payment Date July 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Scotibank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0740808802
