July 19 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date June 08, 2037

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 100.372

Spread 51 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct March 2036 UKT

Payment Date July 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Scotibank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0740808802

