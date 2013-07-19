July 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Sumitomo Mitusi Banking Corp (SMBC)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 27, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.312

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 130.9bp

over Bund

Payment Date July 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Citigroup,

Deutsche Bank & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

