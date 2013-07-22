* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.11 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.45 percent higher. * Government debt prices rose and stock markets around the world wavered on Friday when disappointing earnings results from Microsoft and Google gave investors pause after a recent string of gains that lifted major U.S. equity indexes to record levels. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.52 billion Indian rupees ($42.26 million) of cash shares on Friday after being net sellers in previous four sessions, exchange data shows. * Earnings on Monday: Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd * Investors expect a volatile week after four consecutive week of gains as more blue chip companies gear up to report quarterly results while Thursday marks the expiry of July derivatives. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)