* USD/INR is expected to open weaker compared to its close of 59.35/36 on Friday, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies with traders watching the domestic share market for cues. * The Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.1 percent but foreign funds snap 4-session selling, which may prompt some buying. * The pair is seen opening around 59.20 levels and moving in a 59.05 to 59.65 range during the session, traders say. * Any fresh comments from policymakers on the rupee will be key for near-term direction. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)