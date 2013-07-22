* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.94 percent on Friday, may open lower tracking some gains in the rupee. * However, a lack of clarity on the central bank's measures last week to shore up the rupee will limit larger gains. * Traders will also be cautious of any further steps the central bank may take to tighten domestic rupee liquidity after its last week's measures failed to do much. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 7.90 to 8.00 percent range during the week, traders said. * A rise in global crude oil prices may also hurt. U.S. oil futures traded above the global crude-market benchmark, North Sea Brent, for the first time since 2010 on Friday as signs of strong demand from U.S. refiners boosted spread trading and bets that the era of the U.S. discount was ending. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)