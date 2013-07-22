* The weak Indian rupee, along with slow growth,
deterioration in the current account, and the likelihood of
fiscal worries could revive sovereign ratings downgrade risks
for the country, DBS says in a note.
* DBS notes the country's forex reserves continue to contract.
The total foreign exchange reserves as a percentage of total
external debt, now stands at 74.8 percent versus 85.2 last year.
* The bank notes rebuilding of the foreign exchange reserves
will remain a challenging task in the current environment with
exports remaining on the backfoot.
* "Even as stability might return after the schedule and pace of
the U.S. Fed tapering exercise becomes known, there is limited
headroom for the rupee on domestic pitfalls," the note adds.
* DBS says Moody's which was the only rating agency to have not
cut its outlook on India's credit rating last year has now
explicitly sounded a word of caution.
* Fitch last month returned the outlook on India's credit rating
to "stable" from "negative" after having lowered it in mid 2012
while S&P continues to have a negative outlook on India's
rating, which is the lowest investment grade.
