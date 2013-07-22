US STOCKS-Weak jobs data, Syria missile strike spark safe-haven bets
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Shares in India's Reliance Industries Ltd fall 2.3 percent even after its earnings beat estimates late on Friday, as other income, mainly from treasury-related gains, accounted for 38 percent of pre-tax profit for the quarter, according to the company. * Kotak Institutional Equities says in a report that Reliance's other income is covering up for its "middling" operating performance as its operating profit declines by 9.6 percent due to lower refining margins and a decline in production. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)