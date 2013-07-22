* The BSE index is up 0.1 percent and the NSE index gains 0.15 percent. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.52 billion rupees ($42.26 million) of cash shares on Friday after being net sellers in each of the previous four sessions for a total of 6.04 billion rupees, exchange data shows. * Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gains 2.5 percent on value-buying after falling 5.7 percent last week. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd edges up 0.45 percent ahead of June-quarter earnings later in the day. * However, Reliance Industries Ltd falls 2.3 percent even after reporting market beating earnings late on Friday, as other income, mainly from treasury-related gains, accounted for 38 percent of pre-tax profit for the quarter, according to the company. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)