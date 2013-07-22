TOKYO, June 22 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd
, Japan's top construction steel maker, will not change
prices of key products for a fifth month in August, amid an
excess supply from China and at home.
The pricing strategy of Tokyo Steel is closely watched by
Asian rivals such as Korea's POSCO, Hyundai Steel Co
and China's Baosteel.
Prices of H-shaped beams, for instance, will be kept at
74,000 yen ($740) per tonne, the Japanese company said on
Monday. It last raised prices of the product by 4.2 percent in
February for March delivery.
Steel product prices have been under pressure from high
crude steel output by Chinese mills, managing director Kiyoshi
Imamura told reporters.
In addition, a rise in output in Japan early this year on
expectations that fiscal and monetary stimulus would help boost
steel demand have depressed prices in the domestic market, with
demand in the first half of 2013 not matching supply, he said.
Imamura, however, sees a sign of change. "The Asian market
is apparently bottoming out as Chinese makers are boosting
prices," he said.
Leading Chinese steel mills such as Wuhan Steel
and Jiangsu Shagang have raised prices for July and
August bookings due to increased orders from domestic and
overseas buyers, with some producers holding back export offers
or delaying domestic deliveries, traders said.
"Also, demand for construction-related steels in Japan is
rising due to development projects in major cities, large
warehouse constructions and rehabilitation in the northern Japan
where a magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami hit in March 2011,"
Imamura said, adding that his company hopes to raise products
prices in the next round.
($1 = 100.3950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Michael Perry)