* India's federal bonds yields rise as primary dealers sell auction paper which they underwrote at Friday's auction. * "Dealers have to sell stock to make way for new paper this way. It is feasible that rates may go up to 9-10 pct by next week," says senior dealer. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 bps at 7.96 percent after rising 4 bps in early trade. * Dealers also watching for further potential RBI steps on liquidity this week, like another OMO bond sale. * Primary dealers had to underwrite over 35 billion rupees of the 150-billion-rupee bond sale on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)