July 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A tactic devised by Goldman Sachs and other financial players that has inflated the price of aluminum - and ultimately cost consumers billions of dollars - is coming under federal scrutiny. Companies that shuffle large stores of commodities to benefit from higher prices are being asked to retain documents related to the practice. ()

* Age discrimination complaints filed with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have risen and a method for calculating age discrimination in the workplace and elsewhere remains elusive. ()

* Netflix Inc gained 630,000 subscribers in the United States in the spring, but its shares fell in after-hours trading as investors expected more revenue. ()

* Activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose campaign to change Yahoo Inc culminated in the appointment last year of Marissa Mayer as the company's chief executive, is resigning from the board. ()

* The median age of a Fox News viewer is over 65, which could be a cause for concern given that advertisers aim for the 25 to 54 age bracket. ()

* An inadequate minimum wage and the weak bargaining power of fast-food workers enable McDonald's Corp to pay less than a living wage. ()

* Lawyers for the former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre tried to cast doubt on the witness, Gail Kreitman, over differences between statements made in 2009 and while on the stand. ()

* Three regulatory agencies set penalties on Panther Energy and its owner over a practice known as "spoofing" meant to manipulate markets. ()