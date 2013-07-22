* Morgan Stanley upgrades Biocon Ltd to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raises its target price to 392 rupees from 283 rupees, citing improving base business, progress in the bio-similar platform and inexpensive valuations. * "Biocon has made good progress in Phase III clinical trials for human insulin for EU markets. The company targets a dossier filing in the next few months," Morgan Stanley said in a report. * Also on watch, company to report its June-quarter results on Thursday. * Shares in Biocon are up 2.1 percent to 312 rupees at 0501 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)