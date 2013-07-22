* India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) may miss operating profit consensus forecast for April-June when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects L&T to report an operating profit of 13 billion Indian rupees ($217.99 million)for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 13.86 billion rupees. * Shares in L&T are up 0.6 percent at 0522 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)