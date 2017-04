* USD/INR stuck in a tight band, trading marginally stronger on the day at 59.40/41 versus its previous close of 59.35/36 on the back of some demand from importers but volumes low. * Traders say the market awaiting clarity from policymakers following the central bank's last week's measures to restrict rupee liquidity and raising of short-term funding interest rates. * The pair expected to hold in a 59.30 to 59.60 band during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)