* India's OIS curve is likely to bear flatten more as bond market is expecting more steps from RBI to curb liquidity to bolster its rupee propping measures unveiled last Monday. * The spread between the 1-, 5-year OIS curves currently at a negative spread of 60 bps from the flat curve before the cbank steps were unveiled. * The benchmark 5-year rate down 2 basis points at 8 percent while the 1-year rate fell 1 bp to 8.60 percent. * Dealers expecting more steps to curb liquidity, weighing if another OMO sale is likely this week. * RBI accepted all 15 bids it received for 398.40 billion rupees ($6.7 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)