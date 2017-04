* India's federal bond yields remain elevated in afternoon trade on caution whether the central bank announces another OMO bond sale this week. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 7.98 percent, after hitting 8 percent earlier. * The 2023 bond is now the second most traded with volumes of 39.30 billion rupees so far in the session. The paper was reissued to the tune of 60 billion rupees on Friday. * Primary dealers are also shedding auction stock ahead of another 150 billion rupee bond sale later in week. * "Some fear of liquidity action is playing on traders' minds. The risks of staying long may not be attractive. Another OMO sale and yields can jump another 15-20 bps," says a senior dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)