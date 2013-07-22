* The BSE index is down 0.1 percent and the NSE index falls 0.07 percent. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), India's biggest engineering and construction group, shares fall 7 percent after the company said earnings slumped 12.5 percent in the June quarter from a year earlier, missing consensus estimates by a wide margin. * L&T's results also hit rivals such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd which falls 6.8 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd falls 1.9 percent even after reporting market-beating earnings late on Friday, as other income, mainly from treasury related gains, accounted for 38 percent of pretax profit for the quarter, according to the company. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)