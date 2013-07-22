July 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Chairman Edward Burkhardt of Montreal, Maine & Atlantic whose train crashed in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, earlier this month says the firm will stop leaving freight unattended on the main track, even as he questioned the value of additional government regulations. ()

* In the past four weeks, the S&P/TSX capped energy index, which includes big names such as Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , has climbed 9 per cent as U.S. crude prices approached, then rocketed above, $100 a barrel. ()(U.S.)

* Canada's two main railways are expected to show continued profit strength in their quarterly earnings reports this week, despite recent signs of sagging grain and coal traffic and slightly lower container shipments. ()

* The federal Competition Tribunal is set to issue a decision on Tuesday on whether rules imposed on merchants by the credit card giants are too restrictive. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Slick television ads this year for the Harper government's "economic action plan" appear to be inspiring a lot of inaction. A key measure of the ads' impact is whether viewers check out actionplan.gc.ca, the web portal created in 2009 to promote the catch-all brand. But a survey of 2,003 adult Canadians completed in April identified just three people who actually visited the website. ()

* Canada's foreign affairs minister John Baird has spoken to senior Palestinian and Israeli officials to offer his support in efforts to bring the two sides back to the negotiating table. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* If Loblaw Companies Ltd successfully buys Shoppers Drug Mart, it will not only inherit the pharmacy retailer's vast network of stores - particularly key locations in the hearts of Canada's urban centres - it will also benefit from the advantages afforded by the owner-operators of those stores: pharmacists. ()

* Apple Inc has scooped up nascent Toronto-based startup Locationary in a deal that could help the tech giant fine-tune its widely-panned mobile mapping service. ()