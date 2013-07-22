July 22 Hibu's HIBU.L shares fell as much as 43 percent after the Sunday Times reported that the debt-ridden Yellow Pages publisher would hand control over to creditors this week.

The complex agreement would cut borrowing to less than a billion pounds

($1.52 billion), wiping out shareholders, the Sunday Times said citing sources.

The company, which had just over 2 billion pounds of debt as of Dec. 31, said in February that it was in talks with lenders and expected to reach a deal on restructuring its debt "in the near future". [ID:nL4N0BC2MS]

Hibu has repeatedly said that any deal would result in little or no value for shareholders.

The company's heavy debt load was built up in a series of acquisitions including a 3.3 billion euro ($4.34 billion) deal to buy a Spanish directories business in 2006.

Like other directories publishers, Hibu has been struggling to cope with a slide in its print businesses as more people turn to the Internet for local listings.

Hibu could not be reached for comment.

Shares in the company were down 28 percent at 0.20 pence at 1022 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. Hibu shares, which traded at about 600 pence in 2007, have lost 77 percent of their value since September when the company said it had approached lenders for waivers.

($1 = 0.6579 British pounds)

($1 = 0.7611 euros)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((richa.naidu@thomsonreuters.com)(within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 806 749 4939)(Reuters Messaging: richa.naidu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HIBU CREDITORS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.