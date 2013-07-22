July 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower German State of Berlin (Land Berlin)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date August 28, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.166

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Dekabank & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Berlin & Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1PGNM9

