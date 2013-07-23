* USD/INR is expected to edge lower after the central
bank further tightened gold import rules, but demand from
importers is likely to check a sharp fall.
* India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on
Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to
reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to
domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals.
* The Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.7
percent, but traders will watch foreign fund flows for further
direction.
* The pair is seen opening around 59.40 levels compared with its
close of 59.72/73 on Monday and moving in a broad 59 to 59.80
range during the session, traders say.
* Any fresh comments from policymakers on the rupee will be key
for near-term direction after the government's clarification it
was not ruling out a sovereign bond issue also helping
sentiment.
* Most Asian currencies also trading stronger. For a snapshot of
Asian currencies see:
