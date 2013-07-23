* USD/INR is expected to edge lower after the central bank further tightened gold import rules, but demand from importers is likely to check a sharp fall. * India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals. * The Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.7 percent, but traders will watch foreign fund flows for further direction. * The pair is seen opening around 59.40 levels compared with its close of 59.72/73 on Monday and moving in a broad 59 to 59.80 range during the session, traders say. * Any fresh comments from policymakers on the rupee will be key for near-term direction after the government's clarification it was not ruling out a sovereign bond issue also helping sentiment. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)