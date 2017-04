* Indian cash rates close at 7.10/7.15 percent versus Friday's close of 6.25/6.35 percent but banks remain largely overcovered in the second week of the reporting fortnight. * Repo bids come further down to 398.40 billion rupees compared with 568.60 billion rupees on Friday and well below the RBI-mandated cap at 750 billion rupees. * Traders expect cash rates to remain close to the repo rate until the central bank takes further steps to tighten liquidity by conducting more open market sales or raising the cash reserve ratio. * Total volume on call rate at 113.48 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.23 percent. Volume on CBLO at 956.92 billion rupees at a weighed average rate of 7.17 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)