* The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed
German healthcare group Fresenius to buy back
additional shares in its India unit, paving the way for its
delisting from India's capital markets.
* The market regulator had earlier restrained promoters of 105
companies, including Fresenius' India unit, from acquiring
additional shares in their companies after failing to meet the
minimum public shareholding rule.
* The order comes after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)
directed SEBI to consider the company's plea that its promoters
should not be restricted from buying shares to move ahead with
the delisting.
* Fresenius had contended since it was already in the process of
delisting from the Indian market, it was imperative that its
promoters buy shares as part of the delisting offer.
* The German parent holds 81 percent in Fresenius Kabi Oncology
Ltd.