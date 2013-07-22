* The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed German healthcare group Fresenius to buy back additional shares in its India unit, paving the way for its delisting from India's capital markets. * The market regulator had earlier restrained promoters of 105 companies, including Fresenius' India unit, from acquiring additional shares in their companies after failing to meet the minimum public shareholding rule. * The order comes after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) directed SEBI to consider the company's plea that its promoters should not be restricted from buying shares to move ahead with the delisting. * Fresenius had contended since it was already in the process of delisting from the Indian market, it was imperative that its promoters buy shares as part of the delisting offer. * The German parent holds 81 percent in Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd.