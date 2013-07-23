July 23 VMware Inc (VMW.N) reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations as strong demand for its cloud computing software pushed up licensing revenue, sending its shares up 9 percent in extended trading.

Net income was $244.1 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter. It reported $191.7 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:nMKW36548a]

The results are not comparable to the year-earlier quarter as the company said in April it would eliminate from its second-quarter results all revenue and costs associated with the formation of Pivotal.

VMware and parent EMC Corp EMC.N formed Pivotal in March by combining their data analytics and cloud application assets. [ID:nL1N0C53CS]

Excluding items, VMware earned 79 cents per share.

Revenue was $1.24 billion in the quarter. It reported $1.12 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

