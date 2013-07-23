* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.7 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.16 percent higher. * Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Tuesday, with Japan's share market losing a bit of ground, while gold took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in over a year. * Foreign institutional investors sold 4.06 billion Indian rupees ($68.2 million) of cash shares on Monday. * Analysts say a mixed set of earnings, concerns over a reversal in central bank policy and expiry of July derivatives on Thursday are expected to keep shares volatile for the next few days. * Also, India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals. ($1 = 59.5650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)