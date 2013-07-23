* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 8.09 percent, is seen opening around 8.05 percent
after the government said it was not ruling out a offshore
sovereign bond sale while the central bank tightened gold
imports further.
* India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on
Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to
reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to
domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals.
* The Indian government denied having ruled out a sovereign bond
sale and said "all options are on the table", a statement on
Monday said.
* Traders expect the bond yield to move in a 8.00 to 8.10
percent range during the session.
* A drop in global crude prices is also seen supporting
sentiment for bonds.
* India sold its entire debt investment quotas on offer at an
auction to foreign investors after prices were set very low,
although analysts expressed doubt about how much in actual
investments the country would attract given the lack of clarity
about the central bank's policy intentions.
