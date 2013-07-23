* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.09 percent, is seen opening around 8.05 percent after the government said it was not ruling out a offshore sovereign bond sale while the central bank tightened gold imports further. * India's central bank moved to tighten gold imports again on Monday, making them dependent on export volumes with an eye to reducing a record current account deficit, but offered relief to domestic sellers by lifting restrictions on credit deals. * The Indian government denied having ruled out a sovereign bond sale and said "all options are on the table", a statement on Monday said. * Traders expect the bond yield to move in a 8.00 to 8.10 percent range during the session. * A drop in global crude prices is also seen supporting sentiment for bonds. * India sold its entire debt investment quotas on offer at an auction to foreign investors after prices were set very low, although analysts expressed doubt about how much in actual investments the country would attract given the lack of clarity about the central bank's policy intentions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)