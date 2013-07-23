* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises
after initial falls which dealers ascribe to the absence of
follow-on buying.
* Bonds volatile with 10-year yield now up 1 basis point at 8.10
percent after rising to 8.12 percent.
* Trading bands relaxed for Tuesday by FIMMDA.
* The central bank's move to curb gold imports and the
government not ruling out a sovereign bond sale seen positive
for the current account deficit.
* Foreigners pick up the entire debt quotas on offer, but the
key lies in utilisation.
* India to sell 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday, with
long-bonds relatively less in sale.
