* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises after initial falls which dealers ascribe to the absence of follow-on buying. * Bonds volatile with 10-year yield now up 1 basis point at 8.10 percent after rising to 8.12 percent. * Trading bands relaxed for Tuesday by FIMMDA. * The central bank's move to curb gold imports and the government not ruling out a sovereign bond sale seen positive for the current account deficit. * Foreigners pick up the entire debt quotas on offer, but the key lies in utilisation. * India to sell 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday, with long-bonds relatively less in sale. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)