* India's benchmark index is up 0.76 percent after hitting its highest intraday level in 2-months while the NSE index also gains 0.75 percent. * India's central bank move to tighten gold imports again on Monday with an eye to cut a record current-account deficit is seen as a broader positive for equities, dealers say. * Blue chip bank stocks gain on value buying after recent sharp falls, with a 6.4 percent fall in NSE's banking sub-index last week. * ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.3 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is up 0.7 percent. * Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains 0.4 percent a day ahead of April-June results. * Titan Industries Ltd is down 0.8 percent, after slumping as much as 6.6 percent, after the Reserve Bank of India moved to tighten gold imports. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)