* USD/INR gives up all losses to trade flat on the day at 59.70/71 versus Monday's close of 59.72/73 as there are no fresh dollars inflows into the market, traders say. * They add there is good demand for the greenback from importers and corporates, with both state-run and foreign banks seen buying the dollar. * The pair is seen moving in a range of 59.40 to 59.90 during the rest of the session. * The domestic share market will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)