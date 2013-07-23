* India's Ambuja Cements Ltd may miss profit consensus forecast for the April-June quarter when it reports results on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Ambuja Cements to report a profit of 3.19 billion rupees ($53.6 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 3.42 billion rupees. * Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform" on Monday, while adding that growth in cement demand in the April-June quarter was weak and it expects profits for Indian cement majors to decline by 25-35 percent for the period. * Shares in Ambuja Cements are down 1.3 percent at 0754 GMT. ($1 = 59.5650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)