* India's 1-year OIS rate up 8 basis points at 8.84 percent, still close to over 4.5-year-highs of 8.88 percent hit on July 16. * The 5-year rate up 4 bps at 8.14 percent. * The negative spread continues to widen, now at 69 bps on worries about near-term liquidity. * Dealers also worried about RBI going in for a cash reserve ratio hike to further tighten cash. * Liquidity deficit within limit, with RBI getting 22 bids for 504.75 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, lower than its 750 billion rupee cap. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)