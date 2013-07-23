* India's 1-year OIS rate up 8 basis points at
8.84 percent, still close to over 4.5-year-highs of 8.88 percent
hit on July 16.
* The 5-year rate up 4 bps at 8.14 percent.
* The negative spread continues to widen, now at 69 bps on
worries about near-term liquidity.
* Dealers also worried about RBI going in for a cash reserve
ratio hike to further tighten cash.
* Liquidity deficit within limit, with RBI getting 22 bids for
504.75 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, lower than
its 750 billion rupee cap.
