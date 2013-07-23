* Cheap valuations of Tech Mahindra Ltd shares relative to its industry peers even after the company became India's No. 5 IT services provider after its merger with Satyam Computer Services, are seen driving up the stock in July, analysts say. * The company completed the merger of its unit Satyam Computer Services with itself on June 25. * Tech Mahindra's shares are down 0.2 percent at 0850 GMT. They have gained 10 percent in July as of Monday's close. * The stock is trading at a discount of 34.2 percent to HCL Technologies Ltd valuations on price-to earnings multiples, according to StarMine estimates. * Analysts are also hopeful that the combined entity after the merger of Mahindra Satyam would have EBITDA margins of around 21 percent, only a shade below that of HCL Tech at 22 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)