* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis
points at 8.13 percent.
* Foreign bank dealer says market fearing that the central bank
may take more steps to drain liquidity like another OMO bond
sale.
* Bond dealers also not ruling out harsher steps like a repo
rate hike on July 30, though that view is still a minority.
* The central bank's move to curb gold imports and the
government not ruling out a sovereign bond sale seen positive
for the current account deficit.
* Foreigners pick up the entire debt quotas on offer, but the
key lies in utilisation.
* India to sell 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday, with
long-bonds relatively less in sale.
