* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.13 percent. * Foreign bank dealer says market fearing that the central bank may take more steps to drain liquidity like another OMO bond sale. * Bond dealers also not ruling out harsher steps like a repo rate hike on July 30, though that view is still a minority. * The central bank's move to curb gold imports and the government not ruling out a sovereign bond sale seen positive for the current account deficit. * Foreigners pick up the entire debt quotas on offer, but the key lies in utilisation. * India to sell 150 billion rupees of debt on Friday, with long-bonds relatively less in sale. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)