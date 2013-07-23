* India's benchmark index is up 0.76 percent after hitting its highest intraday level in two months, while the NSE index gains 0.8 percent. * The central bank's move to tighten gold imports again on Monday with an eye to cut a record current-account deficit is seen as a broader positive for equities, dealers say. * Consumer goods companies continue to make record highs as funds opt for traditionally defensive stocks in an uncertain environment underscored by the rupee's volatility. * ITC Ltd is up 1.5 percent after touching an all-time high of 375.25 rupees while Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 2.4 percent after touching a record high of 720 rupees. * Blue chip bank stocks gain on value buying after recent sharp falls, with a 6.4 percent fall in NSE's banking sub-index last week. * ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.7 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd edges up 0.7 percent. * Yes Bank Ltd gains 4.25 percent a day ahead of its quarterly results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)