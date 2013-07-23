July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Aspial Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount S$25 million

Maturity Date July 22, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date July 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under Multicurrency MTN Programme

The issue size will total S$75 million when fungible

Data supplied by International Insider.