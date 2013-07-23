July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Aspial Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount S$25 million
Maturity Date July 22, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date July 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under Multicurrency MTN Programme
The issue size will total S$75 million when fungible
