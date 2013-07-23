* India's one-year onshore dollar premium rises to
474.50 points compared with its close of 461.25 points, its
highest since June 1998, as traders speculate domestic rupee
liquidity will tighten further.
* The six-month dollar premium also shoots up to 258.25
points versus 247.50 on Monday, its highest since June 1998.
* "Spot rupee has hardly moved, but there is a huge fear of a
cash squeeze in the future due to the central bank's measures,
which is pushing up forward premiums," said a senior dealer with
a state-run bank.
* Spot rupee trading at 59.73/74 per dollar compared
with its close of 59.72/73 on Monday.
