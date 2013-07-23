* India's one-year onshore dollar premium rises to 474.50 points compared with its close of 461.25 points, its highest since June 1998, as traders speculate domestic rupee liquidity will tighten further. * The six-month dollar premium also shoots up to 258.25 points versus 247.50 on Monday, its highest since June 1998. * "Spot rupee has hardly moved, but there is a huge fear of a cash squeeze in the future due to the central bank's measures, which is pushing up forward premiums," said a senior dealer with a state-run bank. * Spot rupee trading at 59.73/74 per dollar compared with its close of 59.72/73 on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)