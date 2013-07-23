July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Uniqa Versicherungen AG
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date July 31, 2043
Coupon 6.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.875 pct
Payment Date July 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & RBI
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German & Austrian
