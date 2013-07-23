(Adds details and analyst's comments)

July 23 VMware Inc (VMW.N) reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as demand for cloud computing software pushed up licensing revenue, and the company forecast current-quarter revenue that was largely above market estimates.

VMware's shares rose 11 percent in extended trading.

The company, a division of data storage equipment maker EMC Corp EMC.N, forecast revenue of $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter ending September, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Sentiment has been awful on VMware ... it's been a rocky few quarters but it appears the company is hitting an inflection point where growth is starting to return back to the VMware story," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said.

VMware had forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the last two quarters due to weak tech spending and said in January it would cut about 7 percent of its workforce. [ID:nL1N0AXJ7N]

"It's still a tough IT spending environment but I think execution significantly improved from VMware..." Ives said.

IBM (IBM.N) reported a 12 percent drop in second-quarter hardware revenue earlier this month, suggesting a tough quarter for software vendors such as VMware and Red Hat Inc (RHT.N). These companies depend on new server sales for part of their software revenue. [ID:nL1N0FN22L]

However, sales of VMware software bundled with new servers, known as the attach rate, were high in the quarter, Mizuho Securities USA analyst Abhey Lamba said in a pre-earnings note.

While there was a delay in large desktop virtualization deals as customers reviewed IT budgets, VMware was able to sell more add-on management tools to enterprise customers, he said.

VMware reported net income of $244.1 million, or 57 cents per share, for the second quarter.

Earnings were $191.7 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier. [ID:nMKW36548a]

The results are not comparable to the year-earlier quarter, however, as they exclude all revenue and costs associated with the formation of Pivotal, the combination in March of the company's data analytics and cloud application assets with those of its parent. [ID:nL1N0C53CS]

Excluding items, VMware earned 79 cents per share.

Revenue was $1.24 billion in the quarter. It reported $1.12 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

VMware's shares were trading at $78.87 after the bell. They have lost about a quarter of their value in the past six months.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)

