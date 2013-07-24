* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.62 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.02 percent up. * The Reserve Bank of India took new steps on Tuesday to support the rupee, signalling it will stay the course with its defence of the currency despite the risks to economic growth. * The central bank lowered the overall limit for borrowing under the daily liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), which offers funds in exchange for collateral, for each bank to 0.5 percent of deposits from 1 percent. * Analysts say the RBI's new measures will keep equity investors worried on its policy stance, while stoking fears for more such moves in near future. * The RBI also said banks would need to maintain 99 percent of their daily cash reserve ratio requirements - the deposits they must set aside - with the RBI, compared with 70 percent now. The change takes effect from the two-weekly period starting July 27. * However, foreign institutional investors bought 2.1 billion rupees of cash shares on Tuesday. * Also on watch, June-quarter earnings for Ambuja Cements Ltd , Cairn India Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd later in the day. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/ himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)