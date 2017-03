* USD/INR, which closed at 59.76/77, is expected to open weaker on the back of central bank measures announced late on Tuesday. * The Reserve Bank of India took new steps to support the rupee, signalling it will stay the course with its defence of the currency despite the risks to economic growth. * The RBI capped the borrowing limit for an individual standalone primary dealer under the central bank's daily repo window at 100 percent of net owned funds from July 24. * The RBI will also raise 60 billion rupees ($1 billion) in an auction of 28-day and 56-day cash management bills on July 25. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)