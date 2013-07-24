* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.17 percent on Tuesday, is seen rising further as the central bank announced additional steps to curb rupee liquidity. * The Fixed Income Association also removes trading bands for government bonds on Wednesday. * The Reserve Bank of India took new steps on Tuesday to support the rupee, signalling it will stay the course with its defence of the currency despite the risks to economic growth. * The RBI capped the borrowing limit for an individual standalone primary dealer under the central bank's daily repo window at 100 percent of net owned funds from July 24. * The central bank will raise 60 billion rupees ($1 billion) in an auction of 28-day and 56-day cash management bills on July 25. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)