MUMBAI, July 24 * Morgan Stanley downgrades India's IDFC Ltd to "equal-weight" from "underweight" and cut its price target to 100 rupees from 150 rupees. * The downgrade comes as Morgan Stanley cuts its loan growth outlook for IDFC and cites an increase of 125 basis points in three-month commercial papers, which would make funding more expensive. * The investment bank adds asset quality risk is also increasing for IDFC as the economy slows and rates rise. * IDFC shares are down 8 percent to 118.30 rupees, in a session marked by declines across financial stocks after fresh RBI measures to curb liquidity.