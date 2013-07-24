* India's one-year onshore dollar premium trading at 500 points, after rising to 510 points, its highest since August 1998 and sharply above its close of 472.75 points on Tuesday as the central bank takes further steps to tighten domestic rupee liquidity. * The partially convertible rupee, however, gains only modestly to 59.48/49 per dollar compared with its close of 59.76/77 on Tuesday. * The Reserve Bank of India took new steps to support the rupee, signalling it will stay the course with its defence of the currency despite risks to economic growth. * The RBI capped the borrowing limit for an individual standalone primary dealer under the central bank's daily repo window at 100 percent of net owned funds from July 24. * The central bank will raise 60 billion rupees ($1 billion) in an auction of 28-day and 56-day cash management bills on July 25. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)