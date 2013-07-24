Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
MUMBAI, July 24 * India's benchmark BSE index down after five days of gains, dragged by lenders which fell on fresh measures by the central bank to curb liquidity. * The BSE index is down 0.43 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.83 percent. * Lenders dependent on wholesale short-term funding fall the most. * IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 6.74 percent, while Yes Bank Ltd falls 6.31 percent and Axis Bank Ltd declines 4.5 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India took new steps on Tuesday to support the rupee, including lowering the overall limit for borrowing under the daily liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) - which offers funds in exchange for collateral - for each bank to 0.5 percent of deposits from 1 percent.
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Dow down 0.34 pct, S&P down 0.26 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)