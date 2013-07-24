* India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd may miss the consensus forecast for the April-June quarter operating profit when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Hero MotoCorp to report operating profit of 7.90 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 8.13 billion rupees. * Hero MotoCorp shares were down 0.4 percent at 0552 GMT, compared with a 1.7 percent fall in the NSE index