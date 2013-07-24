Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd may miss the consensus forecast for the April-June quarter operating profit when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Hero MotoCorp to report operating profit of 7.90 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 8.13 billion rupees. * Hero MotoCorp shares were down 0.4 percent at 0552 GMT, compared with a 1.7 percent fall in the NSE index
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Dow down 0.34 pct, S&P down 0.26 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)