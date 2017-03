* Indian federal bond yields come off early highs after rising to 14-month high on the central bank's moves to further squeeze liquidity. * Dealers says bonds gain driven by a recovery in the rupee. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 15 basis points at 8.32 percent after rising to as much as 8.50 percent in early session. * Dealers awaiting results of treasury bill sale with some expecting the RBI to reject bids if at too high yield levels. * "The market had been anticipating some steps. So yields have moved up over the last two days. So, trading positions would be zero," a senior dealer says. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)