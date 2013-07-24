* Shares in Indian state-owned banks slump as a drop in bond prices sparks concerns about losses in their debt holdings. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield has risen as much as 95 basis points to a 14-month high since the central bank first moved to squeeze liquidity on July 15 in a bid to avert a sliding rupee. * The Reserve Bank of India took new steps on Tuesday to support the rupee, including lowering the overall limit for borrowing under the daily liquidity adjustment facility. * Banks are the biggest investors in government bonds as the holdings can be used to meet the central bank's statutory liquidity requirements. * State Bank of India falls 3.3 percent, Punjab National Bank is down 4.2 percent while Canara Bank falls 8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)