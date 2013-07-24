* India's 1-year OIS rate rises to as much as 9.42 percent, the highest since September 2008; now at 9.37 percent, up 48 basis points on the day. * The 5-year rate at a two-year high, up 18 bps at 8.36 percent. * The OIS curve expected to flatten more with negative spread blowing out to 100 bps, from a zero spread just before the first set of measures were put in place last Monday. * Near-end rises more after the Reserve Bank of India gives higher yield cut-offs at the treasury bill sale. * The OIS curve may flatten more till the market gets an indication of where the call rate settles at which will likely be closer to emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)